18:00/17 December/2019

Skopje – North Macedonia is ranked 82nd out of 189 countries in this year’s UNDP Human Development Report. The country is included in the category of countries having high human development, registering development in all categories between 2000 and 2018.

Skopje – Deputy Foreign Minister Andrej Zhernovski leads Tuesday the country’s delegation to the first-ever Global Refugee Forum (GRF) taking place at the Palais des Nations, the home of the United Nations Office at Geneva.

Tetovo – Starting EU accession talks should be a reflection of merit. The end goal isn’t opening negotiations, but meeting preconditions to start talks, French Ambassador Christian Thimonier said Tuesday in answer to a reporter’s question, after a lecture on French foreign policy at the South East European University in Tetovo.

Ohrid – TAV Macedonia has announced expansion of the Ohrid-based “St.Paul the Apostle” airport. Construction activities are to start as soon as possible, so that the airport would double the capacity for the upcoming summer season, i.e. handle around 600.000 passengers a year.

Skopje – Sex workers staged a traditional protest march in downtown Skopje on Tuesday for greater rights, equal treatment before the law and respect for their right to free choice.

New York – US investment bank Goldman Sachs on Monday announced plans to invest 750 billion dollars over the next decade to help fight climate change.

Paris – France was braced for massive disruption on Tuesday as moderate trade unions join hardliners for the first time in protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform plans.