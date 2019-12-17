13:00/17 December/2019

Skopje – Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov’s ‘Honeyland’ has been shortlisted for Oscar nominations in the Documentary Feature and International Feature Film categories.

Ohrid – TAV Macedonia has announced expansion of the Ohrid-based “St.Paul the Apostle” airport. Construction activities are to start as soon as possible, so that the airport would double the capacity for the upcoming summer season, i.e. handle around 600.000 passengers a year.

Zagreb – The Zagreb County Court on Tuesday upheld the first indictment against the former owner of the Agrokor food and retail concern, Ivica Todorić, former Agrokor managers Ante Huljev and Piruska Canjuga, and Austrian national Nicole de Rossi.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his cabinet were meeting on Tuesday for the first time since last week’s general election.

US aircraft manufacturer Boeing on Monday said it will temporarily suspend production of its troubled 737 MAX jets in January after the model was connected to deadly accidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia.