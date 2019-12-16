18:00/16 December/2019

Skopje – The process we’re conducting in the judiciary, which also involves judges and public prosecutors, is a cleanup. We, actually, shouldn’t be using the word ‘vetting’, because it implies a different procedure carried out in Albania, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev stated.

Skopje – There are no reasons, there not even a need to postpone next year’s early parliamentary elections, slated for April 12, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Monday.

Skopje – “Always first in line, no more waiting!” is the slogan the Ministry of Information Society and Administration chose to promote its National E-Services Portal, which citizens can access today by registering a single username and password.

Skopje – Cooperation between North Macedonia and Greece can improve, there’s great potential in areas like education, but state support and involvement must become more active and the institutional aspect of cooperation must be improved. Governments have to encourage cooperation and provide means, that is, financial support for implementation, ELIAMEP’s Yorgos Christidis said Monday, at an event on the publication of a new report on cooperation between Greece and North Macedonia prepared by Analytica think tank and the Greek NGO, in cooperation with the Embassy of Sweden in Skopje.

Moscow – Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed support for German efforts to restore peace to Libya during a recent phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Brussels – A Brussels court has postponed until February the cases of former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and two others sought in Spain on charges of rebellion and sedition, the Belga news agency reported on Monday.