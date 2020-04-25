25 April 2020

Skopje – A shortened weekend curfew is imposed in North Macedonia as of Saturday, following two weekends of complete lockdown. The relaxed weekend curfew will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday and will end at 5 a.m. on Monday.

Skopje – 29 people were caught breaking curfew in the past 24 hours, of which 23 were detained and appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Saturday.

Skopje – North Macedonia’s President Stevo Pendarovski’s wife Elizabeta Gjorgievska has recorded a video message to raise awareness on domestic and gender-based violence during the coronavirus crisis, the President’s office said in a press release Saturday.

Skopje – The government has provided amid the coronavirus outbreak 100,000 face masks for the people of Kumanovo, Prilep, and Tetovo, the Protection and Rescue Direction said in a press release Saturday.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski intends to host a leaders’ meeting in the first half of May, the President’s office said on Saturday.

Skopje – The “Ekolog” company, owned by the Destani family from Tetovo, donated Saturday to the City of Skopje 100 tablets for children from social risk families, to enable them access to online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Skopje – We don’t know how long this health and economic crisis will last and what decisions will have to be made. Therefore, it’s only logical that we demonstrate political responsibility and make sure Parliament can act if the need arises. I expect all political stakeholder will rise to the challenge and make decisions in the best interest of the people and country, and not based on political calculations, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said in interview with Faktor, published on Saturday.

Skopje – Karposh municipality is set to host Saturday a concert on the rooftop of Skopje City Mall. The concert will start at 19:30 and last until 21:30, the municipality said in a press release Saturday.

The French government is prepared to back up Air France with 7 billion euros (7.6 billion dollars) worth of loans and loan guarantees, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday sought to allay fears that the climate crisis could be pushed off the EU agenda when Germany assumes the 27-member bloc’s rotating presidency in July.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is cautioning governments against issuing so-called “immunity passports” to people who have recovered from Covid-19, saying there’s no evidence that a formerly infected person cannot get the disease again.

A survey on Saturday showed 90 per cent of people questioned are in favour of sending an entire football team into quarantine for 14 days if one player tests positive for the new coronavirus.

A Russian cargo ship docked with the International Space Station, delivering more than 2.5 tons of food, fuel, equipment for experiments and other supplies on Saturday.