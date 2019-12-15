15:00/15 December 2019

Skopje – The Union of European Federalists (UEF) of North Macedonia will organize a roundtable on “Possibilities for regional integration of North Macedonia in the European Union” in Skopje on Sunday.

Skopje – The prize game My VAT #My Prize is starting on Sunday.

Skopje – Power Plants of North Macedonia (ESM) will invest EUR 3 million in repairments for the Vrutok Hydro Power Plant (HPP), ESM director Vasko Kovachevski said Sunday.

Skopje – 33 single-deck and double-decker natural gas buses will be introduced to the streets of Skopje in February, 2020, Mayor Petre Shilegov told a SDSM-forum on Sunday.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski and first lady Elizabeta Gjorgievska decorated on Sunday the Christmas tree in the president’s office together with children and youth from the ‘Dose of Happiness’ day-care center.

Skopje – An open discussion will be held on Sunday as part of the ‘CRIC 04’ Festival for Critical Culture, to raise issues on the condition, significance and future of critical reflection in contemporary art practice.

Athens – We are deepening relations with North Macedonia, but we will not tolerate any incomplete alignment and improper interpretation of what has been agreed, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said during a debate in parliament on Greece’s 2020 budget, MIA’s Athens correspondent reports.

Negotiators at the COP25 UN climate talks in Madrid agreed on a final document on Sunday, some 40 hours after the conference was originally due to conclude.

Anna Karina, the Danish-born French actress known for her roles in the films of director Jean-Luc Godard, has died at the age of 79.

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, has apologized for his party’s disastrous results in Thursday’s snap general election that saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives win a huge majority in parliament.