15:00/14 December 2019

Skopje – The Fitch international credit rating agency has confirmed North Macedonia’s credit rating at BB+ with stable outlook.

Skopje – Everyone is entitled to a healthy environment, and it’s everyone’s duty to promote and protect the environment and nature in their local community, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev who took part on Saturday in a large clean-up action involving public administration employees and members of the initiative ‘Ne bidi gjubre’.

Skopje – “Life in Motion” is the title of the exhibition prepared by the National Ballet on its 70th anniversary. The exhibition will open Saturday evening at the National Opera and Ballet ahead of a gala concert of soloists and the entire ballet ensemble.

Skopje – The Association of Translators and Interpreters will hold Saturday the seventh annual conference, which is dedicated to literary translation.

Strong wind and snowfall forces organizers to cancel a men’s World Cup slalom at the French venue of Val d’Isers.

North Korea on Saturday said it carried out a fresh test at its satellite facility in the north of the country.

At least seven people have been killed and another 32 injured in two major traffic pile-ups in South Korea, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported Saturday, citing officials.