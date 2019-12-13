13 December 2019
Skopje – Platform of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the Fight Against Corruption, supported by the USAID Civic Engagement project and in cooperation with the SELDI regional anti-corruption network, will organize a regional forum on Friday to mark International Anti-Corruption Day.
London – The Conservatives have won a landslide majority in the British parliament in a snap election called by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who campaigned on the promise to “get Brexit done.”
London – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his projected victory in a snap election has given his government a “powerful mandate” for Brexit.
London – US President Donald Trump has congratulated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose party won a strong parliamentary majority in Thursday’s general election.
Washington – The US Senate on Thursday passed a resolution recognizing as genocide the mass killings of Armenians during World War I.
Brussels – EU leaders agreed on Thursday to once again prolong economic sanctions on Russia for its role in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, a spokesman for European Council President Charles Michel announced on Twitter.