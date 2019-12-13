13 December 2019

Skopje – Platform of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the Fight Against Corruption, supported by the USAID Civic Engagement project and in cooperation with the SELDI regional anti-corruption network, will organize a regional forum on Friday to mark International Anti-Corruption Day.

The Conservatives have won a landslide majority in the British parliament in a snap election called by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who campaigned on the promise to “get Brexit done.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his projected victory in a snap election has given his government a “powerful mandate” for Brexit.

US President Donald Trump has congratulated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose party won a strong parliamentary majority in Thursday’s general election.

Washington – The US Senate on Thursday passed a resolution recognizing as genocide the mass killings of Armenians during World War I.

EU leaders agreed on Thursday to once again prolong economic sanctions on Russia for its role in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, a spokesman for European Council President Charles Michel announced on Twitter.