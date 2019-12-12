10:30/12 December 2019

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Dutch Ambassador to North Macedonia Dirk Jan Kop are set to take part Thursday in a debate with Ss. Cyril and Methodius University students as part of the NATO caravan.

Just over a month after the latest inconclusive parliamentary election in Spain, King Felipe VI on Wednesday tasked acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez with forming a new government.

Atletico Madrid and Atalanta reached the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday, earning 2-0 and 3-0 wins over Lokomotiv Moscow and Shakhtar Donetsk respectively in the final round of group fixtures.

Tens of thousands of polling stations opened on Thursday as British voters began choosing members of parliament in a snap election called by Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a majority and “get Brexit done.”