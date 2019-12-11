18:00/11 December/2019

Probishtip – PM Zoran Zaev, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev, Minister for Foreign Investments Zorica Apostolska and Probishtip mayor Dragan Anastasov attended Wednesday the opening ceremony of Cranfield Foundry in Probishtip.

Skopje – All countries use diplomacy to promote their identity, their cultural value and their historical tradition. The role of diplomacy is to build bridges, friendships and the first 50 years in the establishment of diplomacy are always the hardest, it was highlighted at a conference Wednesday marking the 50th anniversary of Macedonian diplomacy.

Skopje – It’s necessary to remain alert and to continue to implement reforms that contribute to rule of law, to identify future priorities and to ensure democratic oversight of intelligence services, Dutch Ambassador Dirk Jan Kop said on Wednesday in Skopje

Skopje – VMRO-DPMNE MPs procedurally can file a motion on amending the Law on the Use of Languages, but they need to have in mind that it requires double or so-called Badinter majority, Speaker Talat Xhaferi said Wednesday.

Skopje – VMRO-DPMNE parliamentary group has said that very soon it will submit amendments to the Law on the Use of Languages in order to be aligned fully with the Venice Commission recommendations.

Skopje – Viktor Gaber, co-chair of the Macedonian team of the Joint Interdisciplinary Committee of Experts of North Macedonia and Greece on historical, archaeological and educational matters established in line with the Prespa Agreement, said Monday that the Macedonian side holds regular meetings and expects the Greek team to be completed as changes have been announced in the composition of the team.

Brussels – Austria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland and Slovenia have have drafted a proposal for an “enhanced enlargement process and sustained and accelerated integration of the Western Balkans.”

Washington – The US weekly magazine Time on Wednesday named 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg its person of the year.