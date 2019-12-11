10:00/11 December 2019

Skopje – As part of the NATO caravan and activities within the project Info Center for Euro-Atlantic Integration, the FON University will host a debate Wednesday on the benefits of NATO membership.

Skopje – The Japanese government will award EUR 663.000 grant to the National Opera and Ballet for a project on improving the institution’s musical instruments and sound and lighting equipment.

London – The melting of Greenland’s ice sheet has raised sea levels by 10.6 millimetres since 1992, according to a study based on 26 separate surveys published in the journal Nature on Tuesday.

Rome – Napoli sacked coach Carlo Ancelotti late on Tuesday following the Italian side’s first win in 10 matches.

US President Donald Trump met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday and warned against any Russian attempts to interfere in the 2020 presidential elections, the White House said.