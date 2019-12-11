10:00/11 December 2019
Skopje – As part of the NATO caravan and activities within the project Info Center for Euro-Atlantic Integration, the FON University will host a debate Wednesday on the benefits of NATO membership.
Skopje – The Japanese government will award EUR 663.000 grant to the National Opera and Ballet for a project on improving the institution’s musical instruments and sound and lighting equipment.
London – The melting of Greenland’s ice sheet has raised sea levels by 10.6 millimetres since 1992, according to a study based on 26 separate surveys published in the journal Nature on Tuesday.
Rome – Napoli sacked coach Carlo Ancelotti late on Tuesday following the Italian side’s first win in 10 matches.
Washington – US President Donald Trump met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday and warned against any Russian attempts to interfere in the 2020 presidential elections, the White House said.