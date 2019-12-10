18:00/10 December/2019

Skopje – Ana Kamcheva, the wife of the key witness, businessman Jordan Kamchev, on Tuesday was called to testify in court about the meetings with former TV owner Bojan Jovanovski and former special prosecutor Katica Janeva, in which they had discussed how the defendants could help her husband in the case codenamed “Empire”.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov on the second day of his working visit to Brussels held several meetings in the European Parliament (EP) including Dacian Cioloș, President of Renew Europe group, Andreas Schieder, Co-Chair of EU-North Macedonia Joint Parliamentary Committee, Ilhan Kyuchyuk, EP rapporteur for North Macedonia and a group of ‘Friends of North Macedonia’ in the EP.

Skopje – PM Zoran Zaev is planning to meet in Sofia with Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borissov after the New Year holidays and discuss among other things the activities of the Joint Multidisciplinary Expert Commission on Historical and Educational Issues.

Skopje – The government expects the Law on Defense, set to be discussed by MPs at a session on Wednesday, to be adopted by two-thirds majority, sources say.

Podgorica – The Netherlands is not opposing the EU enlargement and considers North Macedonia is close to opening EU accession negotiations, while Albania is not yet ready, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Podgorica-based daily Pobjeda.

Skopje – Young people in North Macedonia have the opportunity to volunteer in the EU through the European Solidarity Corps program that the country joined, and show solidarity, commitment and benefit communities and people around Europe.

Skopje – As of Tuesday midnight, the prices of gasoline fuels will drop by Mden 1.5, and prices of diesel fuel and extra light household fuel remain unchanged, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has said.

Skopje – Ana Jovanovska, Ana Lazarevska, Simona Mancheva, and Elena Chemerska have made the shortlist for the 2020 Denes Young Visual Artist Award, which recognizes artistic achievement and promise in visual artists under 35 years old.

Brussels – EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell underlined in a letter to EU foreign and defense ministers anchoring the Western Balkans within the EU and reaching an agreement in the Belgrade-Prishtina dialogue as his top priorities.

Belgrade – Bosnia on Tuesday began moving migrants from a squalid, informal camp near the country’s northern border with EU member Croatia to more humane facilities, state broadcaster Federalna reported.

Canberra – Western Australia has voted to legalize voluntary assisted dying, becoming the second jurisdiction in the country to do so.

Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Tuesday announced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, accusing him of abuse of power and obstructing Congress.