15:00/9 December 2019

Skopje – The United States has been a strong supporter of North Macedonia’s aspirations to be a prosperous, secure, and inclusive democracy, fully embedded in NATO, the EU, and other transatlantic institutions. A very important part of that is the strong security partnership our two nations enjoy., U.S. Ambassador Kate Marie Byrnes told MIA on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day – December 9.

Skopje – Today marks the International Anti-Corruption Day, a day when we send a strong reminder that cases of corruption are the most insidious threats to society, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev posted on Facebook.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov is paying a working visit to Brussels on Monday and Tuesday.

Skopje – On behalf of North Macedonia’s government, Justice Minister Renata Deskoska will sign three international conventions and one protocol in the Hague on Monday.

Skopje – A group of young artists will stage the “Drawing Nudes” exhibition of drawings, photography, video presentation and performance at the Subcultural Center “ShortBus” in Skopje on Monday evening.

Athens – Improving the enlargement methodology and the need to preserve the European perspective of the countries in the region, according to Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, were the focal point of discussion at Monday’s working breakfast of EU foreign ministers and North Macedonia and Albania’s foreign ministers, hosted by Greece.

Sofia – Transit natural gas supply to Greece and North Macedonia from the TurkStream pipeline will start from January 1, 2020, executive director of Bulgaria’s Bulgartransgaz, Vladimir Malinov, has said.

Brussels – Arriving at the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday, EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia should start next spring.

The European Union’s new top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has urged the bloc to take a more confident stance in foreign policy and speak the “language of power.”

Huge traffic jams built up around Paris on Monday and crowds clogged working metro stations as a strike against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform plans went into its fifth day.

Russia cannot compete as a nation at the next two Olympics and the 2022 football World Cup, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ruled on Monday as it handed down a four-year ban in connection with doping rules violations by Russia.