15:00/8 December/2019

Skopje – Any attempt for unilateral disruption of the balance in Macedonian-Albanian relations, established through a lot of hard work and sacrifice from both sides that allows us today to talk about a functioning multi-ethnic democratic country, would open a vicious circle that could displace us from the journey we’ve embarked on, Bujar Osmani said Sunday.

Skopje – The government will analyze the opinion of the Venice Commission very seriously taking into consideration all the remarks, Deputy PM and Minister of Defense Radmila Shekerinska said Sunday.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski on Sunday sent a greeting to Archbishop Stefan, Head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church – Ohrid Archbishopric, on St. Clement of Ohrid Day.

Skopje – The birth of Macedonian literacy is closely linked with Saint Clement of Ohrid, thus many universities, faculties and schools today are named after the enlightener. There have always been and there always will be challenges, but as Saint Clement of Ohrid has succeeded in his mission, we are obliged to try and to succeed, too, and to overcome challenges with wisdom and patience, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said at a ceremony yesterday marking St. Clement of Ohrid Day (Dec. 8).

New Delhi – A fire swept through a factory in New Delhi early Sunday, killing 43 people and injuring several others, police said.

Hong Kong – Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets of Hong Kong Island on Sunday for a Human Rights Day march, the first major anti-government protest to be sanctioned by police in months.

Seoul – Pyongyang has carried out “a very important test” at its the Sohae Launch Facility, North Korean state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday.