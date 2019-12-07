15:00/7 December/2019

Prilep – Venice Commission’s remarks on the Law on the Use of Languages will be respected, says Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Saturday.

Belgrade – Twelve people have been injured, including one with serious injuries, after a bus carrying passengers from North Macedonia to the ski resort of Kopaonik, Serbia, overturned Saturday on the Prokuplje-Blace highway, RTS reports.

Athens – Thousands of students have taken to the streets of Greece in memory of a 15-year-old boy killed by a police bullet 11 years ago, leading to riots on Friday evening.

Canberra – Some 2,800 firefighters have been battling more than 100 bushfires across the state of New South Wales (NSW) in eastern Australia on Saturday, including a “mega fire” in the north-west of Sydney that has threatened homes.