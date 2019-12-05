10:00/5 December/2019

Skopje – A delegation of North Macedonia, led by Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, is taking part Thursday and Friday in the 26th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), held in Bratislava.

Skopje – Ministry of Information Society and Administration in cooperation with OSCE Mission to Skopje is organising Thursday a conference on topic “Public Administration Reform Strategy 2018-2022 – Future Challenges.”

Skopje – The New York Film Critics Circle – NYFCC has named ‘Honeyland’ best non-fiction film of 2019.

Stockholm – Winners of the 2019 Right Livelihood Award, including Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, were honoured and cheered on Wednesday at a ceremony in Stockholm.

At least 58 people died after a boat carrying migrants bound for Spain sank off the coast of Mauritania, Mauritanian authorities said on Thursday.

Manila – The Philippine government will not pay over 10 billion pesos (200 million dollars) in compensation for alleged revenue losses to two water distributors as ordered by an international arbitration court in Singapore, officials said on Thursday

London – Liverpool continued to roll along in the Premier League on Wednesday, while Manchester United got the better of former manager Jose Mourinho.