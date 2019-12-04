13:00/4 December/2019

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev attended Tuesday evening a reception for NATO leaders hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at London’s 10 Downing Street.

London – Deputy PM and Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska met Tuesday at a reception at Buckingham Palace Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.

London – The meeting of NATO leaders, including Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, started Wednesday in London.

Skopje – At the proposal of judge Osman Kadriu, the Constitutional Court decided Wednesday by majority of votes to postpone the decision on the amendments to the Law on Pardoning, a procedure that was initiated last week.

Skopje – A North Macedonia’s delegation, led by Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, will take part in the 26th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), held in Bratislava on Dec. 5-6.

Skopje – The government announced Wednesday it agrees to all seven initial demands put forth last Friday by the organizers of the March for Clean Air as a precondition for meeting with government officials.

Skopje – The Macedonian premiere of ‘Othello’, directed by Nina Nikolikj, is set to take place Wednesday at 20:00 at the Macedonian National Theater.

Kabul – At least six people, including a well-known Japanese aid worker, were killed after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, officials said.