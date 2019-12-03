18:00/3 December/2019

London – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Tuesday that North Macedonia, which is set to join NATO as a full-fledged member in the coming months, will reach the two-percent GDP share for defense in 2024, maybe even earlier.

London – In response to a question about French President Emmanuel Macron’s blockade in October to North Macedonia’s EU accession process, as part of Tuesday’s ‘NATO Engages’ conference in London, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said the decision had caused great disappointment among Macedonian citizens.

Skopje – The Government has endorsed the opinion by the Justice Ministry to accept the initiative over an authentic interpretation of Article 11 of the Law on Pardoning, filed by MPs Sashko Kostov and Dime Velkovski.

Skopje – Increasing revenues, busting and thwarting fraud with the help of targeted controls, simplified and efficient procedures, strengthened capacity and improved operability, further alignment of domestic legislation with the EU’s and bringing the country closer to the EU market and the Customs Union are some of the results of the Customs Administration produced in cooperation with Austrian and Lithuanian institutions.

Skopje – Former special prosecutor Katica Janeva, who is on trial in the ‘Racket’ case, on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to charges of abuse of office.

Skopje – The project for state-subsidized housing loans will resume next year after 125 million denars (nearly €2 million) were singled out in the 2020 national budget for subsidies, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said Tuesday.

Skopje – Numbers and results show 2019 is a year of economy, seen by the GDP growth, employment, industry, construction, consumption and rise in FDIs, said Finance Minister Nina Angelovska on Tuesday.

Skopje – Representatives of the National Council of Disability Organizations of Macedonia on Tuesday presented President Stevo Pendarovski with the major challenges that persons with disabilities face on a daily basis as inaccessibility to facilities, lack of Braille literature, small number of sign language interpreters as well as low state financial assistance.

Skopje – Over half of the primary schools in the Skopje region aren’t inclusive as provided for in the Law on Primary Education, i.e. they don’t employ teaching or personal assistants to support children with disabilities, Deputy-Ombudsman Vaska Bajramovska-Mustafa told Tuesday’s promotion of a special report on right to education of children with special education needs.

Skopje – The 2020 budget of the Ministry of Economy, estimated at 591 million denars (close EUR to 9.6 million), includes 120 million denars intended for the gasification project.

Skopje – The assembly of the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts (MANU) at its Tuesday’s session adopted a charter on the Macedonian language, which sets out scientifically recognised facts for the Macedonian language and the role of MANU in the study and affirmation of the Macedonian language both at home and internationally.

Athens – Greece’s basic criterion and compass in foreign policy has always been international law and an international treaty as Prespa Agreement, although we warned it was harmful, still has been ratified and yields results, Greek government spokesperson Stelios Petsas told reporters on Tuesday during a press briefing on former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras’s stance.

Prague – Milan Kundera, the Czech novelist known for works including “The Unbearable Lightness of Being,” has been given back his Czech citizenship 40 years after it was withdrawn under Socialist rule.

London – French President Emmanuel Macron repeats his criticism of NATO during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, arguing that the alliance is “not serious” if discussions centre only on what allies pay, rather than key strategic issues.