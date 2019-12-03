13:00/3 December 2019

Skopje –Trial in the ‘Racket’ case, including former special prosecutor Katica Janeva, accused of money extortion and abuse of office, began at the Skopje-based Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Skopje – PM10 concentrations exceeding 200 μg/m3 were recorded overnight with the highest concentration – at 301 μg/m3 – being recorded in downtown Skopje near the Skopje University campus at 2:00 a.m.

Skopje – North Macedonia is ranked 67th at the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) international testing of high school students aged 15. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) released the results on Tuesday.

Skopje – Less than half of young people say they are familiar with their labor rights, whereas up to 70 percent report low or very low level of information about their labor rights, according to a research conducted in Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro, as part of a project on “Rights at Work, Work on Rights”, with the support of the Erasmus+ Program.

Skopje – Ahead of the NATO leaders meeting in London on Tuesday, the government delegation led by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met with former top officials and ambassadors of the Alliance and the EU, members of the Ohrid Group.

Skopje – The German chamber orchestra Stegreif, made up of 30 young classical musicians, will perform at the Philharmonic at 8 pm. What makes it unique is that the orchestra plays its concerts by ear, according to the press release.

Sofia – Bulgaria should not miss out on the historic opportunity to protect North Macedonia’s airspace, said Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on Tuesday.

The Agnelli family of Italian industrialists who founded the Fiat car empire have expanded their media holdings by buying a major Italian newspaper group.

US President Donald Trump calls comments about the “brain death” of NATO by French President Emmanuel Macron “nasty,” “insulting” and “very dangerous,” noting that “nobody needs NATO more than France.”

London – Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called on the EU to open membership talks with North Macedonia and Albania next year, challenging France’s move to block the process of enlargement to the Western Balkans.