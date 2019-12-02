18:00/2 December/2019

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi will forward on Monday SDSM’s request to the government and the chairperson of the Parliamentary Legislative Committee, for authentic interpretation of Article 11 of the Law on Pardoning.

Skopje – Government delegation led by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev will take part December 3-4 at the NATO Summit in London observing the Alliance’s 70th anniversary.

Skopje – Judges and public prosecutors will be incorporated in the annual plan for monitoring of assets and conflict of interests in 2020, said the State Commission for Prevention of Corruption on Monday.

Skopje – Solidarity, democracy and freedom are the core values of the Alliance, President Stevo Pendarovski told Monday’s debate at the Faculty of Security on “The Role of North Macedonia in NATO: Goals, Challenges and Opportunities”, organized as part of the NATO caravan taking place in the country.

Skopje – Every attempt to discriminate against people with disabilities violates their inherent dignity. We must work together to overcome obstacles and transform North Macedonia into a developed European country, President Stevo Pendarovski said during his visit of the state school for vision-impaired children and youth Monday, on the occasion of the International Day of People with Disabilities.

Skopje – Sweden wants to see continued cooperation between the EU and the Western Balkans. We support North Macedonia’s accession process and reform agenda. We’ll continue to step up support in the area of media freedom and rule of law not just here, but in other Balkan countries, Swedish Ambassador Kristin Forsgren Bengtsson told a civil society forum “Defending European Values in the Accession Process”, taking place at the Skopje-based Youth and Culture Center on Monday and Tuesday.

Madrid – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres laid out two paths leaders at the COP25 climate summit can take when it comes to enacting climate change measures: the path of hope – or surrender.

Rome – Speaking on one of the year’s biggest shopping weekends, Pope Francis on Sunday warned against craving consumption in the run-up to Christmas, describing consumerism as “a virus that attacks the faith at the roots.”