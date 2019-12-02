10:00/2 December 2019

Skopje –“Pride! The flag of our country hoisted at a pole in London, ahead of the NATO Summit. Together with the other 29 members. It was worth it!”, wrote Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska in a Facebook post late on Sunday.

Skopje – Civil society forum “Defending European Values in the Accession Process” will take place in the Skopje-based Youth and Culture Center on December 2-3.

Skopje – The Ministry of Economy and the National Coordination Body on corporate social responsibility will present Monday the national award for best CSR practices of Macedonian enterprises.

Athens – Discussion on the methodology of the integration process should not delay decisions on the start of the accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, says Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, MIA reports from Athens.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said Sunday he would resign in response to the growing fallout from the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder probe.

President Donald Trump may be no Honest Donald, but he’s outpolling Abe among Republicans.

Washington – The United States deposited its ratification of North Macedonia’s NATO Accession Protocol, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo tweeted.

Tokyo – Japan plans to begin removing nuclear fuel debris from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi plant in 2021, the Tokyo government said on Monday.