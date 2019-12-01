15:00/1 December/2019
Edirne – The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which is to carry gas to the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) on the Turkish-Greek border was officially opened on Saturday.
Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in a video address Sunday that the past two and a half years have shown that the judiciary has remained the last stronghold of the “captive state” under the control of a number of powerful judges and prosecutors.
Skopje – China national opera house choir and soloists are to hold a gala concert titled “China Meets West” in the National Philharmonic on Sunday evening.
Brussels – German veteran politician Ursula von der Leyen is due to take office as European Commission president on Sunday, completing a process of renewal at the helm of the European Union that began with EU-wide elections in May.
Baghdad – Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel-Mahdi, facing weeks-long street protests, said on Friday he would resign, a day after dozens of anti-government demonstrators were killed.
Beijing – Thousands of anti-government protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday, with police using pepper spray on those who deviated from a pre-approved route, the South China Morning Post reported on Sunday.
Tokyo – Japan’s new national stadium, the main venue of the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, has been completed, eight months ahead of the Games, the Japan Sport Council (JSC) said.