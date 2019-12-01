15:00/1 December/2019

Edirne – The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which is to carry gas to the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) on the Turkish-Greek border was officially opened on Saturday.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in a video address Sunday that the past two and a half years have shown that the judiciary has remained the last stronghold of the “captive state” under the control of a number of powerful judges and prosecutors.

Skopje – China national opera house choir and soloists are to hold a gala concert titled “China Meets West” in the National Philharmonic on Sunday evening.

German veteran politician Ursula von der Leyen is due to take office as European Commission president on Sunday, completing a process of renewal at the helm of the European Union that began with EU-wide elections in May.

Baghdad – Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel-Mahdi, facing weeks-long street protests, said on Friday he would resign, a day after dozens of anti-government demonstrators were killed.

Thousands of anti-government protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday, with police using pepper spray on those who deviated from a pre-approved route, the South China Morning Post reported on Sunday.

Tokyo – Japan’s new national stadium, the main venue of the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, has been completed, eight months ahead of the Games, the Japan Sport Council (JSC) said.