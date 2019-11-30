15:00/30 November/2019

Skopje – After two and a half years of strong and responsible economic policy carried out by the government, citizens have begun to feel the benefits through increased wages, reduced costs, assistance to the vulnerable groups, growth of foreign direct investments (FDIs), and unemployment hits historically lowest rate of 17.4%, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in Saturday’s address to the citizens.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Minister of Labour and Social Policy Mila Carovska during their working visit to Podgorica Saturday met with Montenegrin PM Dusko Markovic. At the meeting, both Prime Ministers reaffirmed the excellent traditional and friendly relations between the two countries, without any open issues, government’s press office said.

Albanian authorities have ceased rescue operations in earthquake-stricken areas, with the death toll reaching 50, Prime Minister Edi Rama told a news conference on Saturday.

The man suspected of having stabbed two people to death in London on Friday before being shot dead by police was identified by authorities as 28-year-old Usman Khan, who had previously been convicted for terror offences.

Spanish police said Saturday that its officers had confiscated more than 600 kilograms of crystal meth near Barcelona, the largest amount of the synthetic drug ever seized in the country,

Bogota – Peru‘s opposition leader Keiko Fujimori left prison after over a year in preventive custody on Friday, days after the country’s Constitutional Court ordered her release.

Nasiriya, Iraq – At least 16 people were injured on Saturday after security forces fired at anti-government protesters who were trying to storm a police centre in the volatile Iraqi city of Nasiriya, witnesses said, dpa reports.