18:00/28 November/2019

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski said Thursday he hopes that Spain will ratify the NATO Accession Protocol by late December after having several formal and informal talks.

Skopje – The Helsinki Committee has been fighting for human rights for the past 25 years, guided by the belief in the importance of human dignity, President Stevo Pendarovski said Thursday at an event marking the 25th anniversary of the Helsinki Committees for Human Rights.

Skopje – The material damage done at the Macedonian National Theater (MNT) is close to 4,000 euros. Someone has to be held accountable, not only for the material, but also for the spiritual damage, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Thursday speaking at a Q&A session in Parliament.

Skopje – The Ministry of Information Society and Administration (MISA) would bring digital transformation of administrative processes and services into focus in 2020, thus bringing together the most important processes of public administration reform and digitalization, Minister Damjan Manchevski said.

Ohrid – Ali Pasha Mosque in Ohrid, after undergoing reconstruction works, was opened Thursday with many believers and officials of the Islamic Religious community attending the event. Turkish Deputy Culture Minister Ahmet Misbah Demircan was also in attendance.

Skopje – Globally, millions of children live in fear of physical, emotional and sexual violence. The Western Balkan region is no exception, where despite increasing political attention, and increasing responsiveness of policies and services, violence against children remains widespread, under-reported and extremely damaging to children.

Western Balkan Governments have all committed to accelerate actions to end all forms of violence against children by 2030, it was said at the two-day high-level conference titled “Scaling up action to end violence against children in the Western Balkans” being in Skopje.

Seoul – North Korea launched two projectiles most likely from a very large multiple rocket launcher from the Yeonpo area on the east coast towards the open sea in a new weapons test on Thursday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Baghdad – At least 17 people have been killed in clashes between security forces and anti-government protesters in a flashpoint Iraqi city, witnesses said on Thursday.