13:00/28 November 2019

Skopje – Our friendship with Bulgaria and Greece is “infectious” and it has spread throughout the entire region. Friendship with Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina has strengthened ties between countries in the region. We help and support each other to show the EU that we can work together on our path towards European integration, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in an interview with TV Shenja.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev will lead a government delegation, also consisting of Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, which will be at the same table with NATO leaders at the Alliance’s London Summit on Dec. 3-4.

Skopje – North Macedonia’s NATO ambassador and military representative will be announced by the London Summit on December 3-4, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said Thursday.

Skopje – The future of the investigative center within the Special Prosecutor’s Office should be determined by new regulations issued by a government agency authorized to do it, sources from the Public Prosecutor’s Office tell MIA.

Skopje – The 21st edition of Taksirat Festival starts Thursday at the Youth Cultural Center in Skopje with the PIN music conference and showcase.

Athens – The European perspective should be encouraged representing the only way for stability, security and prosperity in the region, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Thursday after meeting his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok and added that he had listened carefully Blok’s views on “exploring ways to create conditions in the European Union for the two countries to move forward,” MIA’s Athens correspondent reported.

Sofia – Joint Multidisciplinary Expert Commission on Historical and Educational Issues between North Macedonia and Bulgaria is to hold its ninth meeting on Nov. 28-29 in Sofia.

Vienna – French President Emmanuel Macron’s opposition to opening accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia is a major strategic mistake, but still remediable, says Johannes Hahn, outgoing EU Enlargement Commissioner set to take on the role as EU Commissioner for Budget and Administration.

Zurich – Macedonian national football team has kept its 68th place in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday.