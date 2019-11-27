18:00/27 November/2019

Washington – United States President Donald Trump has sent a letter to the President of the Senate related to North Macedonia’s NATO accession. “Consistent with the conditions set forth in the Senate resolution of advice and consent to ratification of the Protocol to the North Atlantic Treaty of 1949 on the Accession of the Republic of North Macedonia of October 22, 2019, and based on the recommendation of the Department of State, I hereby certify to the Senate that: (i) the inclusion of North Macedonia in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will not have the effect of increasing the overall percentage share of the United States in the common budgets of NATO; and (ii) the inclusion of North Macedonia in NATO does not detract from the ability of the United States to meet or to fund its military requirements outside of the North Atlantic area,” reads the letter.

Strasbourg – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that North Macedonia and Albania have deserved to start EU accession negotiations, MIA reports from Paris. “I am fully convinced it is in our strategic interest to incorporate countries of the Western Balkans to the European Union. North Macedonia and Albania deserve to start accession negotiations. We asked a lot from these countries. Now everyone in the Council should be assured of this,” von der Leyen told reporters after the European Parliament endorsed the new composition of the European Commission.

Skopje – It would be irresponsible to do anything that would jeopardize the NATO membership, our number one priority, even delay it for a while. We urged member-states to expedite their procedures and it is not right to delay the process. Postponement of the elections is not an option, said Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska on Wednesday.

Skopje – North Macedonia will appoint a military representative to NATO by the London Summit at the latest, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska said Wednesday. She added that the Defense Ministry has issued a call for candidates from the ministry to apply for the post and a list of hopefuls has been compiled.

Skopje – The 2020 defense budget amounts to 10,1 billion denars, which is an increase of 22 percent compared to this year’s, said Deputy PM and Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska on Wednesday. While the budget was created, modernization and human resources were considered as top priorities. For the first time ever, 20 percent of next year’s defense budget – which covers 1.4% of the country’s GDP – will be singled out to equip and modernize the army. It stems as an obligation from being a NATO member, according to her.

Skopje – Migration policies, i.e. the challenges of migration, especially following the 2015 events in the region and wider Europe, would remain in the years ahead one of the priority issues on the social and political agenda, Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski told a conference on “Future Challenges of Managing Migration”, which was organized by the Macedonian Young Lawyers Association (MYLA) and the UNHCR Office in Skopje on Wednesday.

Skopje – Inclusion of people with disabilities is an indicator of a country’s development, mirroring the awareness of the society and its citizens, President Stevo Pendarovski said Wednesday opening the International Inclusive Drama Festival “Games without Masks 2019″.

Strasbourg – Teona Strugar Mitevska’s ‘God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya’ won Wednesday the European Parliament’s 2019 LUX Film Prize, MIA reports from Strasbourg. This is the first Macedonian film to win the award since it was introduced thirteen years ago. ‘God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya’ is a co-production of North Macedonian, Slovenia, Belgium, Croatia and France.

Skopje – The Council of the City of Skopje at a session Wednesday unanimously voted in favor of allocating three million denars (nearly €49,000) in financial assistance for Albania after it was hit by a devastating earthquake.

Skopje – Makedonski Telekom has set up the first test 5G network in downtown Skopje for the purpose of the technology’s testing in real time. “We have working intensively on building a new infrastructure of the network that will bring the 5G benefits to our users. Until now we measured 5G speeds in lab conditions and today is the first time we do it in real time,” said Makedonski Telekom CEO Nikola Ljushev on Wednesday.

Strasbourg – EU lawmakers voted to approve the next European Commission on Wednesday, clearing the way for Ursula von der Leyen to take office as president later this week. Von der Leyen’s EU executive line-up garnered 461 votes in favour and 157 against in the European Parliament in the French city of Strasbourg. There were 89 abstentions.

Sydney – A 19-year-old volunteer firefighter working for Australia‘s New South Wales Rural Fire Service has been charged with allegedly lighting seven fires, police said on Wednesday. The arson charge comes as more than 100 fires continue to rage along the Australian east coast and a thousand firefighters battle to bring them under control.