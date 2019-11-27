13:00/27 November/2019

Athens – Former Greek foreign minister and presently responsible for foreign affairs in the parliamentary committee of main opposition SYRIZA, Georgios Katrougalos welcomed Tuesday’s comments by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias from Skopje and underlined that should be heard by New Democracy members who refuse to use the new name of the neighbouring country, MIA’s Athens correspondent reports.

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi said Wednesday that the proposals by a group of MPs on changes of election system for single electoral district are in the parliamentary procedure. However, he believed that such changes to the electoral legislation should not be introduced in the last months before the expiry of term of the current Parliament and without reaching political consensus.

Skopje – Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) cases are collecting dust, while fraud suspects are giving legal advice how to handle the investigation into SPO bonuses, prosecutor Fatime Fetai said Wednesday ahead of a hearing in the ‘Monster’ case.

Skopje – The government is organizing a mass clean-up campaign on December 14 (Saturday) on several locations in Skopje and other cities in North Macedonia.

Skopje – All economic indicators are positive, and North Macedonia is an attractive destination for Austrian investors, concluded Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev and Austrian Ambassador to North Macedonia Georg Woutsas on Wednesday.

Skopje – North Macedonia’s Agency for Foreign Investments and Export Promotion was presented at a business forum in the Italian city of Catania.

Ohrid – A memorial plaque was unveiled Wednesday at the Antique Theater in Ohrid honoring the late playwright and screenwriter Goran Stefanovski.

At least 20 people have been confirmed dead following a powerful earthquake in Albania, which brought down buildings in the capital Tirana and the port city of Durres.

Belgrade – Rescue workers from Albania and neighbouring countries on Wednesday continued their efforts to reach survivors trapped in the rubble of buildings that collapsed in an earthquake that killed at least 28 people a day earlier.

An earthquake with a magnitude of at least 6.0 has struck near the Greek island of Crete, according to various seismological institutes. The quake could be felt throughout the southern Aegean.

EU lawmakers voted to approve the next European Commission on Wednesday, clearing the way for Ursula von der Leyen to take office as president later this week. Von der Leyen’s EU executive line-up garnered 461 votes in favour and 157 against in the European Parliament in the French city of Strasbourg. There were 89 abstentions.