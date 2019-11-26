13:00/26 November/2019

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov expressed deepest condolences for the loss of life caused by the devastating earthquake in Albania and readiness to help.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev expressed Tuesday condolences to the victims of the earthquake that had hit Albania in the early hours and offered assistance and support.

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi send Tuesday a telegram expressing condolences to the institutions and the people of Albania after the country was hit by a devastating earthquake.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski had a phone conversation with Albanian counterpart Ilir Meta to offer condolences after Albania was hit by a deadly earthquake, his office said.

Skopje – The Government at its Tuesday’s session will discuss all possibilities of providing aid to Albania following a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake that also claimed human lives.

Skopje – Rescue teams and companies based in the region of Struga and Ohrid, western North Macedonia, have been already dispatched to Albania to help after the devastating earthquake, whereas teams of doctors are waiting for instructions where to help, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has stated.

Skopje – The ‘Titanic’ case trial is set to resume at the Skopje-based Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Skopje – Greece strongly supports North Macedonia’s EU accession, full implementation of the Prespa Agreement, and strengthening of bilateral cooperation, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Tuesday, at a joint press conference with counterpart Nikola Dimitrov.

Skopje – An exhibit commemorating the 500th anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci’s death, organized by the Association of Culture IKON, is set to open Tuesday at the Museum of the City of Skopje.

Skopje – Milcho Manchevski’s “Willow” will be screened Wednesday night, at the 23rd edition of Talin’s Black Nights Film Festival.

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake has struck Bosnia just hours after a series of tremors killed at least six people and injured hundreds of others in Albania.

Tirana – At least nine people were killed and more than 300 others injured in the powerful earthquakes that struck Albania early on Tuesday.

Athens – If you look at the big picture, blocking EU accession talks is a destabilizing factor in the Balkans, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says in an interview with Italy’s Corriere Della Sera ahead of his visit to Rome on Tuesday, MIA’s Athens correspondent reports.