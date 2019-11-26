18:00/25 November/2019

Skopje – All those in power until now should apologize to the Macedonian people of not doing enough to prevent emigration, and they should not use this devastating demographic trend in their daily political agendas, said President Stevo Pendarovski on Monday.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev sees no reason to postpone 2020 elections. If the parliamentary procedure on the election model reform progresses, SDSM will vote in line with the promises they’ve made.

Athens – Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias voices strong support for North Macedonia’s European perspective in an exclusive statement for MIA ahead of his first-ever visit to Skopje on Tuesday.

Skopje – The 2020 draft-budget is realistic, it pinpoints priorities and allocates citizens’ money where they give best results, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska told the Parliament’s Finance and Budget Committee at Monday’s discussion on the 2020 draft-budget.

Skopje – The Ministry of Education and Science signed Monday a Protocol on continuation the scientific-research cooperation with the United States, including joint projects, mutual research visits and joint use of contemporary scientific equipment and technology.

Skopje – Strengthening of the institutions engaged in electoral processes, political parties to be enabled to be democratized within and education of the citizens will be provided through the “Support to Electoral Reforms in North Macedonia” program. Estimated at 12 million Swiss francs, the Swiss-supported program will be implemented in the next 10 years.

Skopje – Contributing to the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will launch a new campaign titled ‘End the Silence’. It aims to raise awareness about the issue of violence against women (VAW), focusing primarily on the rights of women, OSCE said in a press release.

London – North Macedonia has been ranked 54th out of 167 countries included in the 2019 Prosperity Index ranking, released by the London-based Legatum Institute on Monday. Out of the 167 countries, 148 – covering 88% of the world’s population – have recorded prosperity since 2009, according to the Legatum Institute, which is committed to eradicating poverty and pushing for prosperity through an open economy, inclusive societies and empowering people.

Skopje – Participants at the Fourth Ministerial Forum on Cultural Cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) (the “17+1” process) adopted Monday the Skopje declaration and cooperation plan for the next two years (2020-2021).

Berlin – German students kicked off a week-long campaign for further measures to protect the climate on Monday, with the events expected to disrupt normal operations at colleges and universities across the country.

Dresden – Thieves who broke into Germany’s historic Green Vault museum made off with three jewellery sets, according to the director general of the Dresden State Art Collections.

Moscow – Russia, the main military backer of Syria’s disputed government, called on beleaguered Kurdish militants to join the Syrian state military on Monday. “The sooner, the better,” Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said in comments carried by Russian news agency Interfax.