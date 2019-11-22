18:00/22 November/2019

Belgrade – Relations between North Macedonia and Serbia are excellent, there are no outstanding issues, the countries have significantly improved confidence, said the countries’ presidents Stevo Pendarovski and Aleksandar Vučić after their joint meeting Friday in Belgrade.

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi attended Friday an event celebrating the Day of the Albanian Alphabet at the Institute for Spiritual and Cultural Heritage of the Albanians, which featured opening of an exhibition dedicated to former U.S. president Woodrow Wilson and unveiling a stamp with his image.

Skopje – Institutional and municipal debts decreased in the first nine months of 2019 by 1,7 billion denars compared to the same period in 2018, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said in an interview for 24 TV channel.

Brussels – Nine more EU member states have signed the letter sent last week to the European Commission, in which six EU members insisted on starting negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania in March 2020, MIA reports from Brussels.

Athens – I’m not sure we can change French policy, but we’ll certainly try, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said in an interview for Greek radio Real FM.

Beijing – Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Beijing is actively working on a partial trade deal with the United States on the “basis of mutual respect and equality,” financial news service Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Moscow – Russia’s military needs combat robots, drones and lasers as a priority for armed forces development over the next decade, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Washington – Following the public testimony of nine witnesses in the ongoing impeachment inquiry, President Donald Trump said he wanted a trial and sounded convinced he would walk away vindicated.