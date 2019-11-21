18:00/21 November/2019

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Thursday that the SDSM-DUI ruling coalition is stable.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski will pay Friday and Saturday an official visit to Serbia and have a tête-à-tête meeting with Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić.

Skopje – Twenty-eight out of 29 NATO member-states ratified the Accession Protocol in nine months, which is a strong political message, said Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska on Thursday, saying the country is literally on the brink of full-fledged Alliance membership.

Athens – Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Deputy Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis will pay a visit to Skopje on Tuesday (November 26), MIA’s Athens correspondent reports.

Paris – French Secretary of State for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin said Thursday that North Macedonia’s European perspective is not in question, MIA reports from Paris.

Brussels – European Parliament President David Sassoli pointed out in an answer to a reporter’s question, blocking of the start of North Macedonia and Albania’s accession talks as an example why EU rules need to change.

Zagreb – I want to tell the countries of the Western Balkans that they have a prospect for membership in the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the CDU party said in Zagreb late Wednesday during an EPP congress.

London – Britain’s main opposition Labour party on Thursday launched a radical “manifesto of hope” for next month’s general election, promising to re-nationalize key industries, invest massively in infrastructure and provide free broadband services.