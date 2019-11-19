18:00/19 November/2019

Brussels – France has presented its proposal on a reform of the negotiating process at today’s meeting in Brussels, but not all EU members are satisfied with the French proposals, said Finnish Minister of European Affairs Tytti Tuppurainen in Brussels on Tuesday.

Brussels – In a letter addressed to the European Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker, the foreign ministers of six EU members agree that the methodology of negotiations needs improvement, insisting that enlargement must remain a viable perspective and that North Macedonia and Albania must be allowed to start negotiations in March 2020.

Skopje – North Macedonia produced solid results in the fight against corruption, however, the judiciary needs to be transformed to be made more efficient in line with the European standards and values, concluded Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and EU Commissioner Věra Jourová at a meeting in Skopje.

Skopje – The only realistic and sensible future for the whole region is the European future, because it is part of Europe. I hope the EU leaders will reconsider their decision for the opening of negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia, Dimitris Avramopoulos has stated.

Skopje – North Macedonia has not sought EU’s financial support for construction of camps for migrants and refugees, said Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos on Tuesday.

Prague – We are waiting for the accession processes in all NATO capitals to be completed for North Macedonia to join and there’s no question that it’ll happen, says James Appathurai, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, in an interview with Radio Free Europe.

Athens – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov is scheduled to meet with Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias at the sidelines of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on Wednesday, MIA reports from Athens.

Skopje – The Skopje-based Appellate Court accepted Tuesday the appeal by former special prosecutor Katica Janeva and replaced detention order with house arrest.

Skopje – The Government adopted Tuesday a regulation on the manner of awarding procurement contracts with foreign governments one the country joins NATO.

Skopje – The Energy Community in its latest regular report released Tuesday noted that Republic of North Macedonia has made progress in implementation of the energy sector reforms declaring it a leader in implementing energy reforms, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev said at the panel “Energy Security in Southeast Europe & East Med” in Washington.

Skopje – Without creating mechanisms for youth participation in the decision-making process and encouraging them to actively participate, we cannot expect progress and prosperity and this is a crucial need for every state, President Stevo Pendarovski said Tuesday addressing the closing conference on the project “Empowerment of the youth for active participation in decision-making process,” implemented by the Euro-Atlantic Council of Macedonia and the Bulgarian Embassy in Skopje.

Skopje – Only 1% of North Macedonia’s population can afford to buy an apartment or vacation property, 57% have enough money for food and clothes, 12% can’t even afford food, and 44% can save money, according to results of a financial literacy research, presented Tuesday by the Association of Financial Companies.

Brussels – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will next week visit French President Emmanuel Macron, who stirred up a heated debate with comments about the “brain death” of NATO, the alliance chief announced on Tuesday.

Stockholm – Sweden’s preliminary investigation into an allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been dropped, Deputy Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson said on Tuesday.