18:00/18 November/2019

Skopje – France’s non-paper involving the new methodology of negotiations is still being thoroughly analyzed. We have nothing to lose if the process includes more strictness, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said Monday commenting on France’s proposal.

Skopje – It’s vital that North Macedonia remains committed to intensive reforming. Sweden welcomes the significant progress the country has made in reforms in the judiciary and the fight against corruption, including reforms of the intelligence sector, Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde told a news conference Monday in Skopje alongside her counterpart Nikola Dimitrov.

Skopje – I believe it’s better to cut the number of judges and have only professional judicial officials, says Justice Minister Renata Deskoska.

Skopje – The rule of law plays a key role in North Macedonia’s EU integration process, French Ambassador Christian Thimonier said Monday after the meeting with Constitutional Court President Sali Murati.

Brussels – The answers in written by Olivér Várhely, Hungary’s candidate for the post of commissioner for enlargement, were seen by MIA after he failed last week at a hearing to convince the MEPs he would perform his duties independently from the Hungarian government.

Brussels – EU lawmakers gave the green light to Hungary’s EU commissioner candidate on Monday, completing the top team of incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and paving the way for her to take office on December 1.

Skopje – Russia’s top EU envoy Vladimir Chizhov has applauded Emmanuel Macron’s opposition to enlargement of the union, in a sign of how the Kremlin has seized on the French president’s “disruptive diplomacy” to highlight divisions among European allies, the Financial Times reports.

Moscow – Russian authorities returned several seized Ukrainian naval ships on Monday in the run-up to peace talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky next month.