10:00/18 November/2019

Skopje – Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde is paying Monday an official visit to North Macedonia and is set to meet with Macedonian counterpart Nikola Dimitrov.

Skopje – A panel discussion entitled “I Choose Europe: What’s next after October 2019? Challenges for North Macedonia’s European path”, organized by the Association Young European Federalists – North Macedonia (JEF), will take place Monday at Mladi Hub.

Skopje – The EU-Western Balkans Ministerial Forum on Justice and Home Affairs takes place in Skopje on 18-19 November. The meeting is being organised under the Finnish Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Skopje – The ‘Skopje Resurgent’ exhibit is set to open Monday night at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Skopje.

London – Stefanos Tsitsipas completed a momentous win by besting Austria’s Dominic Thiem 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) on Sunday to claim the season-ending ATP Finals title at London’s O2 Arena.

Vienna – Heavy rain and snow have led to numerous mudslides, avalanches and power outages in Austria over the weekend.

Hong Kong – Activists and police officers were in a stand-off at Hong Kong’s Polytechnic University on Monday morning, local media reported.