15:00/17 November/2019

Skopje – The Government finds the renewed approach in the EU enlargement process promoted by France, in which rule of law and fundamental rights remain an integral requirement while reversibility of the negotiating process a key aspect, worth saluting since “any idea that contributes to the faster start of North Macedonia’s Union accession negotiations and makes them more efficient, comprehensive and credible is welcome.”

Skopje – Mortality rate among premature babies in the country has been cut by half and currently stands at 12 percent. The biggest fighters – about 600 premature babies per year – require the best conditions, equipment, trained staff, heard a press conference on World Prematurity Day in the Skopje-based Gynecology and Obstetrics Clinic on Sunday.

Zagreb – A foreign citizen suspected of staying in Croatia illegally was injured on Saturday afternoon on inaccessible terrain in the Gorski Kotar mountainous region during an operation by police who work on the prevention of illegal migration, the Primorje-Gorski Kotar County Police said.

Tehran – More than 40 demonstrators have been arrested at protests in central Iran against fuel price rises, as Iranian leaders piled pressure on opponents of the new government policy.