13 March 2020

Skopje – SDSM-Besa coalition, VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition, DUI, Levica, Integra, SDU, Workers Party, GDU, Voice for Macedonia, Demokrati, Tvoja, coalition Never North only Macedonia have submitted their MP candidate lists to the State Election Commission (SEC) as the deadline expired at midnight.

Skopje – Four people from Strumica, linked to the first coronavirus patient, have tested negative for the coronavirus, Ministry of Health told early Friday.

EU interior ministers are to meet in Brussels on Friday with the pressing topics of the Covid-19 pandemic and the tense situation at the Greek-Turkish border on the agenda.

France on Thursday became the latest European country to take drastic action to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, with President Emmanuel Macron announcing the closure of all creches, schools and universities.

London – The remainder of the English Premier League season could be in doubt after Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The United States has conducted “defensive precision strikes” against facilities connected to the Kataib Hezbollah militia in Iraq, the Pentagon confirmed on Thursday.