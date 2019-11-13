18:30/13 November 2019

Skopje – No one in the European Union brings into question North Macedonia’s accession perspective, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told a joint press conference with his host Nikola Dimitrov on Wednesday.

Skopje – A proposal on how to reform the methodology of negotiations is yet to be prepared. To us, it’s important that the proposals regarding the accession process don’t introduce key changes, which also refer to North Macedonia and Albania. All 28 member states should discuss the matter, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told a news conference in Skopje.

Skopje – We’re committed to North Macedonia and its steady development. The country has a historic opportunity to secure a future in the Euro-Atlantic institutions, including NATO and the EU, USAID Administrator Mark Green told a joint conference with Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev on Wednesday.

Skopje – The government is committed to protecting, affirming and supporting the use of Macedonian language and is willing to support any initiative aimed at advancing the contemporary Macedonian language, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Wednesday.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Wednesday the number of the public administration staff has dropped by 25,000 with the trend set to continue.

Skopje – Future of jobs, skills, and innovations that can support the fight against air pollution will be in the focus of the 8th “Macedonia 2025” summit, which is taking place in Skopje on November 13-15.

Skopje – Independent MP Zećir Ramčilović was elected Wednesday new Deputy Parliament Speaker with 62 votes ‘for’ and 12 ‘against’.

Skopje – As of January 2020, the pensions will increase by 700 denars whereat average pension will thus increase to 15,500 denars per month, Minister of Labour and Social Policy Mila Carovska told Wednesday’s press conference.

Skopje – People in North Macedonia received in 2018 personal transfers in the amount of EUR 200 million from citizens in EU member states, Eurostat data shows.

Skopje – The government has accepted the proposal put forward by Robert Popovski, Minister without Portfolio in charge of Communications, Accountability, and Transparency, for the new 2019 Program to Support the Publication and Distribution of Printed Media.

Skopje – In celebration of November the 13, Skopje Liberation Day, the Karposh children’s cultural center and its Skopje Children’s Voices children’s choir recorded a song and a video in honor of Skopje.

Skopje – This day compels us to respect and be loyal to the city, and never forget how high the price of freedom is. Only if we love Skopje as much as our liberators did, we can make it a better place to live, said Skopje Mayor Petre Shilegov Wednesday at the Liberation Day celebration ceremony.

Skopje – After a four-year hiatus, the Joint Committee for Succession of Diplomatic and Consular Properties of the former SFRY held its fifth meeting Wednesday in Zagreb.

Skopje – Journalism is no longer an attractive profession and the number of journalism students is declining, as a result of low salaries and lack of trust in media, said participants at Wednesday’s round table discussion on young journalists’ challenges in the age of misinformation.

Ohrid – As leaders and mentors in the judicial system, judges should protect the system from obstruction of justice and be a model for integrity, Dianna Palequin, political officer at the US Embassy to North Macedonia, told Wednesday participants at the judicial conference on “Obstruction of Justice as a Threat to Judicial Independence and Transparency” in Ohrid.

Rome – Venice was said on Wednesday to be “on its knees,” in the wake of the second-worst flooding of modern times, which left nearly 90 per cent of the city under water.

Paris – France’s National Assembly on Nov. 21 will start a debate, after which it will most likely adopt a draft-law on ratifying the protocol for the accession of North Macedonia into NATO, MIA’s correspondent reports.

The announcement by Tesla chief executive Elon Musk that the US automotive company is to build a major battery and assembly plant near Berlin is a “milestone” in the shift to electric mobility in Europe, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in Berlin on Wednesday.

Dozens of students were evacuated from Hong Kong‘s Chinese University on Wednesday after a night of unprecedented violence between anti-government protesters and police.