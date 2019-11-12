18:00/12 November 2019

Skopje – The Dutch Senate ratified Tuesday the NATO Accession Protocol for North Macedonia, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov announced in a Facebook post.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski held bilateral meetings Tuesday with Austrian Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein, Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during the Paris Peace Forum.

Skopje – The President’s wife Elizabeta Gjorgievska addressed the three-day Nairobi Summit on ICPD25, taking place 25 years after the landmark International Conference on Population and Development, in Cairo, where 179 governments adopted an action plan for women’s empowerment and sexual and reproductive health for all.

Skopje – The government has withdrawn draft-amendments to the Public Assembly Law, it said Tuesday.

Skopje – Advanced distance learning is a step forward in a field that is important because it is practical and saves resources. It gives young people an opportunity to acquire knowledge that will make them competitive when searching for a job, but also in advancing their careers, said Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska on Tuesday.

Skopje – Agriculture Minister Trajan Dimkovski participated Tuesday in the 13th Annual Meeting of Ministries of Agriculture in Southeast Europe, which took place in Prishtina.

Skopje – The focus in public administration reform is gradually shifting towards a greater emphasis on new technologies and services to citizens. This trend will continue into 2020, Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski told the annual ReSPA conference on public administration reform themed: “Digital Transformation: Public Administration Reform for the Digital Era”, which is taking place in Skopje on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Skopje – 122.645 tourists spent 275.892 overnight stays in North Macedonia in September 2019, a 12,8% and 6% increase respectively, State Statistical Office data shows.

Tetovo – The 2020 draft budget has the same purpose – improving the business climate and developing the economy, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said Tuesday during a visit to “Feder Bau”, a mattress manufacturing company in Tetovo that has signed a state support agreement as part of the economic growth plan.

Athens – We’re using the time until the discussion for opening accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania is back on the agenda, to cooperate with Western Balkan leaders in order to achieve the best possible outcome at the next meeting, said Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas at a press briefing, answering the question of MIA’s correspondent in Athens regarding the discussion topics for PMs Zoran Zaev and Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ meeting in Thessaloniki on Thursday.

Brussels – The decision on the beginning of the accession process has been postponed, it has been set for May 2020 and still this is something that should not disappoint the two countries and their people, Manolis Kefalogiannis, new Chair of EP Delegation to EU-Albania Stabilisation and Association Committee, said in an interview with European Western Balkans (EWB).

French EU Commissioner-designate Thierry Breton passed his first hurdle in the European Parliament on Tuesday, along with Hungary’s Oliver Varhelyi and their Romanian counterpart Adina Valean.

Brussels – The Norwegian Embassy in Belgrade and the Balkan Trust for Democracy of the German Marshall Fund of the U.S. (GMF-BTD) have launched a project “Strengthening EU integration in North Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia”, aimed at supporting European integration and reform processes in these three Western Balkan countries.

Paris – President Stevo Pendarovski, after meeting his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday in Paris, said that ‘open and dynamic’ talks took place, but Paris hasn’t yet provided any guarantees about a date for opening of EU negotiations. Macron is asking for more time for the EU to reform itself within.

Madrid – The Spanish socialist PSOE party of acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the leftist Unidas Podemos struck a deal Tuesday to form a coalition government, raising the prospect of an end to the country’s political paralysis.

Lebanon‘s anti-government protesters were blocking roads around some state institutions on Tuesday to pressure the ruling class to quickly form a new government.