21 April 2020

Skopje – 7 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 1 patient has died, while 24 recovered, the Ministry of Health said Tuesday.

Skopje – All restrictive coronavirus measures have produced excellent results. They must be enforced until we’re completely sure the situation is under control and the outbreak has passed its peak. The latest estimates, however, show that we can relax some movement restrictions if we strengthen measures aimed at protecting the health of individuals. Thus, the Health Ministry and the Committee for Infectious Diseases have submitted to the government a proposal to revise movement restrictions and implement new measures to protect public health, Health Minister Venko Filipche said Tuesday during an online press conference.

Skopje – The Government will discuss the proposals for relaxation of the movement restrictions and the additional measures of wearing protective equipment at Wednesday’s session.

Skopje – The laboratory at the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts (MANU) will open today, making 100 COVID-19 tests per day, Health Minister Venko Filipche told Tuesday’s press conference.

Skopje – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Deputy PM Bujar Osmani, Health Minister Venko Filipche and Education Minister Arber Ademi, who are currently in self-isolation after last week’s contact with coronavirus-infected Kumanovo Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski, are feeling well and have no symptoms.

Skopje – North Macedonia is yet to reach the peak of coronavirus cases and according to projections, the peak of the outbreak is expected in late April or early May, Health Minister Venko Filipche said Tuesday.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski had a phone call on Tuesday with EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Prishtina Dialogue and other Western Balkan regional issues, Miroslav Lajčák.

Skopje – The oil derivatives’ excise duty in upped by Mden 3 (EUR 0.05), decided the Government on Tuesday.

Brussels – EP’s standing rapporteur for North Macedonia Ilhan Kyuchyuk told MIA that besides the crisis of coronavirus pandemic, the European Union’s only other priority is the integration of the Western Balkans.

Brussels – The EU Civil Protection Mechanism has received aid requests from EU members and from the countries in the region, including North Macedonia, to tackle the health crisis, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reports.

Athens – Greek authorities on Tuesday reported an outbreak of coronavirus among migrants being accommodated in a hotel on the Peloponnese peninsula.

Paris – Just under 6 per cent of the French population are likely to have been infected with the novel coronavirus by the time lockdown restrictions are due to be gradually lifted from May 11, researchers said in a study released on Tuesday.