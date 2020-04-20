20 April 2020

Skopje – Soft measures are being strengthened so as not to make restrictive measures more strict. Preparations for easing of restrictions are in the works, but it won’t happen overnight.

Skopje – 18 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia, 3 patients have died, while 21 recovered, the Ministry of Health said Monday.

Skopje – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski announced that the process for life to return to normal will begin after the Labour Day, May 1.

Skopje – 121 people were caught breaking curfew in the past 24 hours, of which 92 were detained and appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Monday.

Skopje – The inflation rate is not expected to rise, and movement in primary commodity prices until the end of the year is expected to be adjusted downward, National Bank Governor Anita Angelovska-Bezhoska has said.

Skopje – An earthquake measuring 3 on the Richter scale was reported at 12:43 am 71 kilometers southwest from Skopje, according to the Seismological Observatory within the Skopje-based Faculty of Natural Science and Mathematics.

The European nation of Slovenia is from Monday set to begin easing restrictions imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Berlin – The German government plans to cover the treatment costs for seriously ill Covid-19 patients who were brought to the country from other European nations to help those struggling to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany was on Monday set to enter a new phase in its battle against the coronavirus pandemic, with some businesses allowed to open their doors after a month of being closed.

A gunman disguised as a policeman killed at least 16 people in a 12-hour shooting spree that began on Saturday night across rural Nova Scotia, on Canada‘s Atlantic Coast, in what has become the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.

Singapore‘s Health Ministry confirmed 1,426 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, by far the biggest daily increase seen in the country.