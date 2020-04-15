15 April 2020

Skopje – A ban has been put in place early Wednesday for heavy vehicles due to snowfall on Mavrovo-Debar road, Auto-Moto Association of Macedonia said.

Skopje – Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska is to attend Wednesday an extraordinary meeting of NATO Defence Ministers, which will be held via secure video conference.

The European Union’s executive is due to propose an exit strategy later on Wednesday for member states to gradually remove coronavirus restrictions and resume normal activity.

US President Donald Trump announced he was halting funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday, and accused the world body of failing in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now is “not the time” to reduce resources for the World Health Organization, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday.

A shoot-out erupted on Tuesday when Egyptian security forces attacked a gunmen’s hideout in northern Cairo, leaving one police officer killed, security sources said.