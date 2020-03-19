13:30/19 March 2020

Skopje – EU has reached a consensus to launch accession talks with North Macedonia, which is unconditional, and that the first intergovernmental conference to be called immediately after a negotiating framework is adopted, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani told Thursday’s news conference.

Skopje– No new coronavirus patients have been registered in North Macedonia by 11:00 on Thursday, the Health Ministry said in a press release.

Skopje – Europe must demonstrate solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus, which has no national identity, and therefore mankind should cope with it together, said Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and Michael Roth, Minister of State for Europe at the German Federal Foreign Office, who paid a “virtual visit” to North Macedonia on Thursday.

Skopje – North Macedonia, as a negotiating country, has the right to be part of the EU Solidarity Fund, which is activated to cover the needs of member states. So far, EUR 5 billion has been used in situations of major natural disasters, Deputy PM for European Affairs said Thursday.

Skopje – Director of the Customs Administration Gjoko Tanasoski at Thursday’s news conference said that customs directors from the CEFTA region are to hold an online meeting in the afternoon to discuss establishment of green corridor with priority lanes intended for trucks transporting food, raw materials for food industry, medical equipment and materials.

Skopje – There is considerable likelihood and positive signals from a vast majority of EU members but the debate is not finished. There are still discussions in the EU how to hold the General Affairs Council on March 24, said Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov on Thursday.

Skopje – Daily lives go about the same as yesterday. There are no decisions for fresh restrictions of movement or carrying our job tasks. The state of emergency does not stop free transport, food and medicine supply for citizens, said Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski on Thursday.

Skopje – Additional EUR 6 million have been allocated for zero-interest loans for enterprises impacted by the effects of the coronavirus, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said Thursday during a press conference in front of the Economy Ministry building.

Beijing has pledged to provide face masks and testing kits to the European Union to help tackle the coronavirus, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

The European Union’s lead negotiator on future relations with Britain, Michel Barnier, has tested positive for COVID-19, the potentially fatal respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced an emergency bond-buying programme worth hundreds of billions of euros on Wednesday, in a bid to help European economies weather the financial fallout of the new coronavirus outbreak.

New Zealand‘s parliament on Wednesday voted to decriminalize abortion and allow women to make the decision with their doctor within the first 20 weeks of gestation.