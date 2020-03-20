20 March 2020

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski signed Friday North Macedonia’s Instrument of Accession to NATO, completing the final step to NATO membership.

Skopje – Of 43 people who were tested on Friday, three tested positive, and as a result the number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 70, said Health Minister Venko Filipche.

Skopje — In a letter to caretaker PM Oliver Spasovski on Friday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg writes that all Allies notified the U.S. government of their acceptance of the accession protocol for North Macedonia signed in Brussels on Feb. 6, 2019, bringing the protocol into force.

Skopje – North Macedonia today is depositing its instrument of ratification to the NATO Accession Protocol as all member states have deposited the instruments of ratification to the Office of Treaty Affairs, PM Oliver Spasovski said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Skopje – Citizens shouldn’t be afraid. Nature has taken care to make the immune system capable of responding to all known antigens, and even those that will emerge in the future. It only needs enough time for it, immunologist Dejan Trajkov tells MIA.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and his regional counterparts have agreed to focus all efforts on mitigating the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Skopje – As of tomorrow, the Army will significantly increase its presence to help deal with the crisis. The Army combined in joint patrols and activities with police and other authorities will secure all state borders, Chief of Army General Staff, Lt. General Vasko Gjurchinovski told Friday’s news conference.

Skopje – If cases are reported of violation of the government decisions banning gatherings of groups of more than five people, police will act in line with the Law on Public Order and Peace, Interior Minister Nakje Chulev said Friday.

Skopje – Across the country, there are 3,787 people in self-isolation because of the coronavirus, Interior Minister Nakje Chulev told a press conference on Friday.

Skopje – The Red Cross has been taking measures to protect the population and support vulnerable categories during the coronavirus outbreak in North Macedonia.

Skopje – Companies have spent Mden 360,000-4,500,000 implementing the government’s coronavirus preventive measures, which have required some employees to take a leave of absence, Economic Chamber estimates show.

Skopje – No incidents have been reported over the past 24 hours in Debar and Centar Zhupa regions where crisis situation was declared March 13 due to coronavirus outbreak, Ministry of Interior said Friday.

Skopje — A 37-year-old man from the village of Draslajca near Struga has been charged with criminal failing to comply with official regulations during a public health emergency, the Struga Public Prosecutor’s Office reported.

Skopje – Police found early Friday 25 migrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan in a vehicle near the town of Sveti Nikole.

Skopje – Unemployment rate in the fourth quarter of 2019 dropped to 16.6 percent, said the State Statistical Office on Friday.

Skopje – Average monthly net wage paid per employee in January was Mden 27,540 (EUR 450), up 12.3 percent compared to the same month in 2019, said the State Statistical Office on Friday.

Vienna — Elderly people in the Swiss canton of Uri will be allowed to only go for walks for two hours a day, local authorities said on Thursday, after senior citizens flouted government appeals to stay indoors in order to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Istanbul — Turkey has raised its death toll to four from the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of confirmed cases jumped to 359.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered non-essential businesses to keep all of their workers at home, expanding it from 75 per cent of the workforce a day earlier, amid a staggering surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

Buenos Aires — Argentina is introducing a widespread mandatory quarantine to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, President Alberto Fernandez said Thursday after a meeting with regional governors.