13:00/20 March 2020

Skopje – Nineteen new coronavirus cases have been registered by 10:00 on Friday with the total number of cases increasing to 67, Health Ministry said in a press release.

Skopje – Earth Hour organizers have cancelled Friday all public events, in line with coronavirus preventive measures adopted by the government. They called on citizens to participate in the event virtually.

Skopje – The Government has said that its press conferences will be streamed as of Friday, with no journalists and cameramen present in the media center, as a result of the coronavirus restrictions.

Skopje – North Macedonia’s blood supply is stable, the Skopje-based Institute for Transfusion Medicine said in a press release Friday.

Skopje – Health Minister Venko Filipche posted Friday on his Facebook profile instructions for proper self-isolation.

Skopje – The Wizz Air Skopje Marathon, which was set to take place May 10, has been postponed for October 4, in line with recommendations to cancel all sporting events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Skopje — In line with recommendations issued by the government and the Judicial Council, Skopje’s Criminal Court has published a list of judges presiding over case trials in the next 30 days and their specific case numbers.

At least 22 Afghan security forces in southern Zabul province have been killed in an apparent insider attack, two provincial councillors told dpa on Friday.

Four men were executed on Friday for the gang rape and murder of a young woman in Delhi in December 2012, bringing closure to a case that shone the spotlight on widespread sexual violence faced by women in India.

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered his state’s resident to stay at home, announcing an extraordinary action over roughly 40 million people in the nation’s largest state.