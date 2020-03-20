10:00/20 March 2020

Washington – Spanish Ambassador to the United States, Santiago Cabanas, presented Thursday the Instrument of Ratification for North Macedonia to join NATO, signed by H.M. King Felipe VI, to the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Philip Reeker.

Skopje – Spring began in the northern hemisphere at 04:49h on Friday, while autumn began in the southern hemisphere.

Skopje – The Government decided late Thursday that all markets, pharmacies, banks and posts designate doorkeepers in order to control the entry and the number of people in the facility, thus ensuring the minimum distance between persons indoors and outdoors.

Berlin – Germany has recorded at least 15,030 cases of infection with the coronavirus, with the death toll reaching 44, according to figures compiled by dpa on Thursday.

Nairobi – African countries could be hit harder by the new coronavirus when winter arrives later this year, a World Health Organization (WHO) official warned on Thursday.

Tokyo – The Olympic Flame arrived in Japan on Friday, where Tokyo organizers held a scaled-down ceremony due to fears over the global coronavirus pandemic.