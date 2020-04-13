13 April 2020
Skopje, 13 April 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM and chief coordinator of local self-government crisis management bodies against COVID-19, Bujar Osmani, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska and Minister of Transport and Communication Goran Sugareski will meet Monday with members of the Prilep crisis management body.
Istanbul, 13 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rejected Interior Minister Suleyman Solyu’s resignation in the wake of a much-criticized weekend curfew which caught millions of people by surprise.
Moscow, 13 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Ministers of the OPEC+ countries agreed in a video conference on Sunday to boost oil prices by cutting production by 9.7 million barrels a day for May and June, Mexico’s Energy Minister Rocio Nahle tweeted.
Beijing, 13 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – China reported the highest number of new coronavirus cases in nearly six weeks on Monday, as the country tries to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 infections.
London, 13 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – British motor racing great Sir Stirling Moss has died at the age of 90 following a long illness.