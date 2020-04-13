13 April 2020

Skopje, 13 April 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM and chief coordinator of local self-government crisis management bodies against COVID-19, Bujar Osmani, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska and Minister of Transport and Communication Goran Sugareski will meet Monday with members of the Prilep crisis management body.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rejected Interior Minister Suleyman Solyu’s resignation in the wake of a much-criticized weekend curfew which caught millions of people by surprise.

Ministers of the OPEC+ countries agreed in a video conference on Sunday to boost oil prices by cutting production by 9.7 million barrels a day for May and June, Mexico’s Energy Minister Rocio Nahle tweeted.

China reported the highest number of new coronavirus cases in nearly six weeks on Monday, as the country tries to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

British motor racing great Sir Stirling Moss has died at the age of 90 following a long illness.