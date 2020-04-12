12 April 2020

Skopje – 68 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 828, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

Skopje – Sunday is the second day of the nationwide pandemic lockdown – complete ban on movement that started on Friday at 4pm and will last until Monday at 5am.

Skopje – 138 people were caught breaking curfew in the past 24 hours, of which 121 were detained and appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Sunday.

Skopje – There are intensive social contacts in the country, and people find it difficult to give up on normal life. That is why such government measures are in place, primarily because of the people’s mind set, Interior Minister Nakje Chulev said in an interview with Radio Free Europe (RFE).

Skopje – Catholic believers on Sunday celebrate Easter – the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Skopje – This year, we’re celebrating one of the brightest holidays in lockdown, as a feat of each and every one of us, as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic, caretaker Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski says in an Easter greeting on Sunday to all the faithful of the Catholic Church and Skopje Bishop Kiro Stojanov.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said she is hopeful that a vaccine against the novel coronavirus can be developed by the end of this year.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says Germany will use its EU presidency later this year to direct the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Washington -Wyoming has become the 50th, and final, U.S. state to be under a disaster declaration following approval by President Donald Trump.