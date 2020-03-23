23 March 2020

Skopje – A curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. has been imposed across the country as of Sunday evening, with Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, additional Minister of Interior Slavjanka Petrovska and Public Security Bureau director Sasho Tasevski inspecting its observance.

Skopje – The deadline for Macedonian citizens who are stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic to report their return home in the nearest consular office has expired. Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Transport are to arrange humanitarian flights and convoys for their return in the country.

London – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked people for their efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus in his press briefing on Sunday but warned further measures could become necessary, as infections reached 5,683, with 281 deaths.

Paris – The first doctor has died in France after being infected with the novel coronavirus, the French health minister said on Sunday, as the numbers of infections in the country increased further.

Tokyo – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that Japan must consider postponing the Tokyo Olympics if the novel coronavirus crisis deepens.

Beijing – China reported 39 new cases of the new coronavirus and nine new deaths on Monday, according to the latest data released by the National Health Commission.