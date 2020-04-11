11 April 2020

Skopje – The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a disbursement of about EUR 176 million for North Macedonia under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI). This financial support will help finance the health and macroeconomic stabilization measures, meet the urgent balance of payments needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and catalyze support from the international community.

Skopje – The crisis could have severe consequences, not only in the country, but across Europe, if the economy remains paralyzed for too long, EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar said in an interview with Makedonsko Radio.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski offered on Saturday an Easter greeting to Skopje Bishop Kiro Stojanov and all the faithful of the Catholic Church.

Skopje – 79 people were caught breaking curfew in the past 24 hours, of which 42 were detained and appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Saturday.

Skopje – The 23 schools at the Ss. Cyril and Methodius University of Skopje (UKIM) are conducting partial or full online classes. Professors who don’t conduct online classes have registration tools. Students with suggestions to improve online lectures can contact faculty student assemblies.

Spain‘s Health Ministry on Saturday recorded the nation’s lowest daily death toll from the coronavirus outbreak since March 23, offering more evidence the country could be on the road to recovery.

Argentina‘s government extended restrictions on public movement on Friday to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The Anak Krakatau volcano in Indonesia erupted overnight, sending fiery smoke 500 metres into the air, the country’s volcanology agency said on Saturday.