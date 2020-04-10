10 April 2020

Skopje – 90 people were caught breaking curfew in the past 24 hours, of which 57 were detained and appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Friday.

Skopje – Swabs have been collected from 30 prisoners at Skopje’s Shutka prison on Thursday after a detainee tested positive for COVID-19 postmortem, the Health Minsitery said in a press release Friday.

Skopje – The leaders of the two largest political parties in North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev of SDSM and Hristijan Mickoski of VMRO-DPMNE, will be in mandatory isolation at home as of today, Health Minister Venko Filipche said.

Skopje – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski in a Facebook post on Friday confirmed he will be self-isolating even though he tested negative for the coronavirus.

Skopje – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev on Facebook confirmed he has been placed in self-isolation at home after being in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Skopje – Citizens should realize that the most important thing to do now is respect measures. Rest assured that if we do this, we’re one step closer to accomplishing our goals, that is, stop the virus from spreading and protect individual and public health, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski posted on Facebook.

Skopje – Government officials have had contacts with SDSM leader Zoran Zaev, who was tested for COVID-19 after being in contact with someone who tested positive, said Nina Angelovska on Friday.

Skopje— Exotic Newcastle disease, a deadly bird virus that doesn’t affect humans but is devastating to poultry operations, has been found in a Gazi Baba chicken hatchery, according to the Food and Veterinary Agency.

Skopje — The Philharmonic is redirecting the Mden 2,300,000 allocated to its international touring by the Ministry of Culture for the promotion of Macedonian culture worldwide to the Clinic for Infectious Diseases and Febrile Conditions.