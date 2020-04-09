18:00/9 April/2020

Skopje – Life in the country will slowly return to normal when the time is right and we are already making plans, Health Minister Venko Filipche said Thursday.

Skopje – A detainee in Skopje’s Shutka prison, who was admitted on March 8, 2020, has died of a heart attack showing no symptoms of coronavirus, but tested positive for COVID-19 postmortem, Health Minister Venko Filipche told a press conference Thursday.

Skopje – Five patients were admitted to the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in the past 24 hours. At the moment, 68 patients are being treated at the hospital with 20 showing severe symptoms and 7 being in critical condition, said Venko Filipche.

Skopje – Now is the time to be patient and persevere. I know that it’s hard and religious holidays are approaching, but we all must respect measures to protect individual and public health, Health Minister Venko Filipche said at a press conference Thursday.

Skopje – 46 new coronavirus cases have been registered in North Macedonia over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 663, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

Skopje – Let’s fight the COVID-19 pandemic through joint efforts, without discrimination and mutual cooperation, in order to enhance the healthcare system for the well-being of all mankind, said Chinese Ambassador Zhang Zuo on Thursday and added that China’s assistance for North Macedonia is expected by the end of April.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski thanked Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyi[ Erdogan over the phone for the assistance in medical equipment, protective suits, masks and testing kits, saying alliance and solidarity among countries are important in these difficult days of the COVID-19 pandemic efforts.

Budapest – More than 100 people are suffering from the novel coronavirus at a home for the elderly in Budapest, the country’s chief medical officer said on Thursday.

Beirut – Fighting erupted in central Syria when Islamic state militants launched an attack on government forces in Homs province, a monitoring group said on Thursday.